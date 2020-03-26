Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 28,233 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,233 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $245.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,080.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

