Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Apple from to in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $245.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,080.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.