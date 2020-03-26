Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 125.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 443,020 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Navient by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Navient by 20.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 245,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 5.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 56.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 449,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Stephens started coverage on Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. Navient Corp has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

