Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 2,091,613 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 12,226.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091,613 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $42,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 49.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Fastly by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Fastly by 1,367.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 114,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

In other news, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 25,741 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $579,172.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 860,009 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,446 and sold 512,765 shares valued at $11,149,570.

FSLY opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

