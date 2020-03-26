Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 704,366 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,366 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Huntsman worth $43,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,362 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 307,282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Huntsman by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 109,328 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,928,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.02.

In other news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,700 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 5,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

