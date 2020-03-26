Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $47.13 Million Stock Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,192 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.81% of HMS worth $47,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HMS by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,776 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in HMS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HMS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

HMSY stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

