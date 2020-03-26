Credit Suisse AG Has $2.34 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Belden worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Belden by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Belden by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cross Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

