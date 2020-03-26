Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,301,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,702,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,113,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after acquiring an additional 203,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

