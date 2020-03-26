Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,716 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,873,000 after buying an additional 73,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after buying an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,968,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 352,571 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,918,327 shares of the airline’s stock worth $83,698,000 after buying an additional 247,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,307 shares of the airline’s stock worth $58,749,000 after buying an additional 53,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

