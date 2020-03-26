Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.63. PulteGroup posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,384 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,410 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $24.22 on Monday. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

