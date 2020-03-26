Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 17,622 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,130,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gray Television by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Gray Television by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTN stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

