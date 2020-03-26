Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 640.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 901,336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $41,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 99,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,623,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 86,015 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.51 per share, with a total value of $633,399.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,800,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $20.28 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.66%.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

