Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,310,346 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,047,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,310,346 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $41,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after buying an additional 363,825 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,212,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 411,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

SEE opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

