Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,758 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $99.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.40 and its 200 day moving average is $123.46. The firm has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

