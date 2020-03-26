Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,775 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

