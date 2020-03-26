Analysts Anticipate Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fastly from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

FSLY stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $7,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,482.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 860,009 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,446 and have sold 512,765 shares valued at $11,149,570.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 12,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after buying an additional 2,091,613 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after buying an additional 1,997,618 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $17,390,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 89.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 266,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $4,588,000. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Fastly Inc to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Anticipate Fastly Inc to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc
Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $46.83 Million Position in PDC Energy Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $46.83 Million Position in PDC Energy Inc
Alliance Data Systems Co. Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Alliance Data Systems Co. Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 174,518 Shares of FibroGen Inc
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 174,518 Shares of FibroGen Inc
National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report