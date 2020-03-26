Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. SunTrust Banks cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.17.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

