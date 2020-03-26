Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 174,518 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 174,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.20% of FibroGen worth $44,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 608,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after purchasing an additional 125,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 575,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $241,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,409. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73. FibroGen Inc has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $55.71.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FGEN. BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.