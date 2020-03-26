National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 86,995 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $43,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 774,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen increased their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens cut National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. On average, research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

