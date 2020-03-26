Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENX. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 123,050 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 45,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $327.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Century Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.91.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

