Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2,714.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $32.50 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.91.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In related news, Director Michael S. Samis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Harlow bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,440 shares of company stock valued at $619,939. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

