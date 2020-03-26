Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of MarineMax worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in MarineMax by 23.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in MarineMax by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $57,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,305.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,768. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. Raymond James raised shares of MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $26.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

MarineMax stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $192.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.