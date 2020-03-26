Credit Suisse AG Purchases 34,703 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,028,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,012,000 after purchasing an additional 294,541 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 6,290,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2,601.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,482,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,078,000 after buying an additional 4,316,375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after buying an additional 1,379,624 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,413 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.