Fred Alger Management LLC Has $1.76 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,189,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,937,934 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.5% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,764,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,959 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares in the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,431,426 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,171,936,000 after purchasing an additional 63,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average is $153.86. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.13.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

