Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 385.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,705 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,142 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $146.92 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,128.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura lifted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.