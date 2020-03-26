Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Coupa Software stock opened at $131.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.87 and its 200-day moving average is $147.88. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $85.90 and a 12 month high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $82,856.61. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 5,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,164.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645 shares in the company, valued at $107,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,885 shares of company stock worth $23,759,804. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

