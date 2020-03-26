Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $93,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In related news, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $984,235.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,424.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health stock opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.18. Syneos Health Inc has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

