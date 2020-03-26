Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $53.99 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,359 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 139,848 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.13.

MSFT opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

