Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,201,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

K stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Several research firms have commented on K. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

