Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $41.68 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,251,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.67% of Hillenbrand worth $41,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,013.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,303 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $20,995,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 399,454 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $11,630,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,246,000 after purchasing an additional 245,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $48,820.00. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,144.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $620,070. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HI stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

