CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.29% of CTS worth $41,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in CTS by 518.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in CTS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS opened at $20.70 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $653.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Separately, TheStreet cut CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

