Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

Moody’s stock opened at $207.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.41 and a 200-day moving average of $231.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

