Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Stock Position Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Store Capital worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,695,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,951,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,529,000 after purchasing an additional 770,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 392,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 374,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.40. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

In other Store Capital news, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $87,822.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

