Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 37,466 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,466 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,522 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,170 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 940,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Invesco by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,226,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,057,000 after acquiring an additional 421,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

