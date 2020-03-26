Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 250,108 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,108 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of East West Bancorp worth $43,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC opened at $28.73 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

