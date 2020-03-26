Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 304,944 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 304,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.51% of World Fuel Services worth $42,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,312 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,357,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

INT opened at $23.19 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

