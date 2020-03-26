Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $42,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $60.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

