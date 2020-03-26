Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 408,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $42,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR opened at $32.02 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

