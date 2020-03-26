Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,237 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Teladoc Health worth $42,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after buying an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.39.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

