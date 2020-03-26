Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $42,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

In other news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,353.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

