Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $42.87 Million Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 145.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $42,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alteryx by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Alteryx by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from to in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.53.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day moving average is $114.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.22, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.88. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $3,171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,251.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,313 shares of company stock worth $69,050,524. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

