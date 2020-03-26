Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,690 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Hyatt Hotels worth $42,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of H. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 177,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 150,665 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Citigroup increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

NYSE H opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

