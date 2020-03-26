NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Position Decreased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,741 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in NOW were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 672.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NOW by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $623.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. NOW Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

