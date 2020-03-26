Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,573,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after acquiring an additional 508,805 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,966,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 388,116 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $118.31 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of -85.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day moving average of $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

