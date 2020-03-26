Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 138,461 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $43,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

NYSE SLG opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.