Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 86,085 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Paylocity worth $43,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

