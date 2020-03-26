Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LivaNova by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LIVN. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

