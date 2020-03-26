Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $43.88 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.31% of Meta Financial Group worth $43,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 453.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 640.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $736.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

