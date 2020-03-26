National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,410 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $44,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.