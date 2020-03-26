Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,825 Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,253,000 after buying an additional 170,843 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,991,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,779,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after buying an additional 123,864 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 656,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,625,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

